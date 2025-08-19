Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR $TUYA Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion reduced its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,038,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,728 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Tuya were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $22,385,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $12,101,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $7,198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 40.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,143,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 613,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 521,515 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Tuya had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUYA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.49 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tuya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

