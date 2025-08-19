Carmignac Gestion Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. ZEGA Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 84.3% in the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.86.

INTU stock opened at $717.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.81. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

