Carmignac Gestion Sells 2,598 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $481.28 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

