Comparing Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) & DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 2.92% 14.85% 6.24% DLH 1.27% 4.08% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heidrick & Struggles International and DLH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50 DLH 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than DLH.

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and DLH”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $1.12 billion 0.90 $8.73 million $1.59 30.60 DLH $359.72 million 0.22 $7.40 million $0.32 17.19

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. DLH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of DLH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DLH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats DLH on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC). The company also provides science research and development services and solutions, such as data analytics, testing and evaluation, clinical trials research services, and epidemiology studies to support multiple operating divisions, including NIH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Military Health System. In addition, it offers system engineering and integration solutions in the areas of pharmaceutical delivery logistics, fire protection engineering, biomedical equipment, and technology engineering on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs, NIWC, Health and Human Services, and other federal customers. The company also provides business process management services under the trademarks, e-PRAT and SPOT-m, as well as the registered trademark, Infinibyte for cloud-based solutions. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.