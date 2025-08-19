Carmignac Gestion Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR $EH

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,212 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in EHang were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EHang by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EHang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

EHang Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EH stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

EHang Profile

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.