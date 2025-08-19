Head-To-Head Comparison: Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) & Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) and Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koppers pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tokuyama pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koppers pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Koppers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tokuyama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Koppers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Koppers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.70 $154.35 million $0.97 11.21 Koppers $2.09 billion 0.28 $52.40 million $0.72 41.21

This table compares Tokuyama and Koppers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tokuyama has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koppers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tokuyama and Koppers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00 Koppers 0 0 2 1 3.33

Koppers has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.96%. Given Koppers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koppers is more favorable than Tokuyama.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Koppers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 6.10% 8.31% 4.75% Koppers 0.76% 17.43% 4.65%

Volatility and Risk

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koppers has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koppers beats Tokuyama on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments. The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The PC segment develops, manufactures, and markets copper-based wood preservatives, including micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and various agricultural uses; and supplies fire-retardant chemicals for pressure treatment of wood primarily in commercial construction. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. It serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction sectors. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

