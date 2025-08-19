Carmignac Gestion Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $685,355,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,684,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26,258.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,808,000 after purchasing an additional 420,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,990,000 after buying an additional 315,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $282.83 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $296.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.