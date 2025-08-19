Critical Analysis: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Financial Services has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Bank7 has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Eagle Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 7.45% 9.87% 0.76% Bank7 31.99% 20.36% 2.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Bank7″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $59.17 million 3.17 $15.34 million $2.16 16.16 Bank7 $142.79 million 3.00 $45.70 million $4.64 9.75

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Financial Services and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank7 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eagle Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Summary

Bank7 beats Eagle Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

