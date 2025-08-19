Greif, Inc. $GEF Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $68,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 104.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Greif to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 2,200 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,890. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $610,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $240,838.24. The trade was a 71.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

