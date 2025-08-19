Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $72.11 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,167 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $72,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 895,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,757,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,600. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

