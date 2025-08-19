Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,337 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Waystar worth $73,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 84.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $109,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,617,478.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,780.46. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $3,152,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 682,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,646.87. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,175 shares of company stock worth $22,202,083 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.