Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,860,969 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 487.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860,969 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Gentex worth $80,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

