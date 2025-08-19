Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,333 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $77,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FHI. TD Cowen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.