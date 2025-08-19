Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,787 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Etsy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 436,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,817 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $342,214.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,168 shares of company stock worth $21,945,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

