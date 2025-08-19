Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,821 Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zoetis Stock Performance
ZTS stock opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
