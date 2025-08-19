Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

