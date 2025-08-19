5,218 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Bell Bank increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

