Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $8,498,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 766.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

