Carmignac Gestion Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.15% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 307.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.13. ProAssurance Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

