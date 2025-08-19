Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $591.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

