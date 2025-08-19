Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,343,000 after buying an additional 350,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $82,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -264.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.