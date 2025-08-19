iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

