Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 27,796 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,796 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $8,248,477. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.