Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 24.9% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $251,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,662,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

