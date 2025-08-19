Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 23,979 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,979 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,847.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $449.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $452.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.86 and its 200-day moving average is $396.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

