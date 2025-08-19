Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 30,732 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,732 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $227.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

