Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.88% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Citrine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 993,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,054,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 350,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

