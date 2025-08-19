Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 4th

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.
Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
