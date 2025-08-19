Wilmington’s (WIL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.08) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of Wilmington in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Wilmington Stock Performance

About Wilmington

Shares of WIL opened at GBX 336 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.41. The firm has a market cap of £300.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Wilmington has a 12-month low of GBX 303 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

