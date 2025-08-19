Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.06. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

