Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.5% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,891,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

