First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Aug 25 Dividend of $0.21 on September 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a aug 25 dividend on Sunday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, September 15th.

First National Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.67. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.50 and a 12-month high of C$49.00.

Get First National Financial alerts:

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.