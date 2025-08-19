IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 2,850 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($33.77) to GBX 2,850 ($38.50) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMI. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,300 ($31.07) to GBX 2,550 ($34.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,300 ($31.07) to GBX 2,475 ($33.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.09) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,490 ($33.64) to GBX 2,500 ($33.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.39) to GBX 2,625 ($35.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,575 ($34.78).

LON IMI opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,147.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,977.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 ($21.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,318 ($31.31).

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($26.62) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($27,849.06). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,087 shares of company stock worth $2,149,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

