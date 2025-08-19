Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 29th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1%

ARDC stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1,130.5% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 35.8% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $167,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

