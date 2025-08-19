Ethic Inc. Decreases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.