Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” Rating

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($94.56) to GBX 6,000 ($81.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Dr. Martens Trading Up 2.3%

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 82.95 ($1.12) on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.41 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £805.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.