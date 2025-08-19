Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” Rating

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($94.56) to GBX 6,000 ($81.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, July 11th.
Dr. Martens Trading Up 2.3%
Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dr. Martens
Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally
produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.
