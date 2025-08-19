Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE:ENR opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. Energizer has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Energizer by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 967.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

