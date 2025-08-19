EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Financial Review

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EZCORP and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 2 2 1 2.80 Capital One Financial 0 4 13 3 2.95

EZCORP currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $238.8125, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $1.16 billion 0.84 $83.10 million $1.28 12.48 Capital One Financial $42.75 billion 3.23 $4.75 billion $1.95 110.78

This table compares EZCORP and Capital One Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP. EZCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 7.96% 11.85% 6.13% Capital One Financial N/A 10.01% 1.40%

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats EZCORP on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

