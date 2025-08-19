MGM China Holdings Limited (MCHVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 18th

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4085 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is a 24.4% increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.33.

MGM China Price Performance

MCHVY stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.