MGM China Holdings Limited (MCHVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 18th

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4085 per share on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is a 24.4% increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.33.
MGM China Price Performance
MCHVY stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.
MGM China Company Profile
