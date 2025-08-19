Short Interest in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Expands By 127.3%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, anincreaseof127.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTGP opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of U.S. securitized intermediate-term debt primarily agency mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade and high yield. MTGP was launched on Nov 14, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

