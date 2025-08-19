Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

Centerra Gold has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGAU

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.