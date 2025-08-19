Lee Financial Co Buys Shares of 7,440 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

SLV opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

