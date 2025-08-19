Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 219.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.3%

IPGP opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.88. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,577.60. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

