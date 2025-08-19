Head to Head Contrast: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 14.86% 10.09% 2.42% Mr. Cooper Group 25.38% 15.66% 4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $2.14 billion 2.15 $184.04 million $9.03 14.10 Mr. Cooper Group $2.23 billion 5.34 $669.00 million $8.74 21.23

This table compares Nelnet and Mr. Cooper Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nelnet. Nelnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nelnet has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nelnet and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mr. Cooper Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $140.3750, indicating a potential downside of 24.34%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Nelnet.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Nelnet on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels, and processing and technology services. The Education Technology Services and Payments segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost-effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. This segment also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. The Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. It also offers investment advisory, insurance, and reinsurance services, as well as engages in real estate investment business. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

