Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.81. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

