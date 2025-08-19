Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,134,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aercap were worth $831,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,105,000 after purchasing an additional 875,950 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 759,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,871,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 43.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,687,000 after purchasing an additional 664,990 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

