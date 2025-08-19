J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 430.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

