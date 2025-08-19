Head to Head Analysis: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) vs. Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invesco and Eagle Point Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 13 2 0 2.13 Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 1 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Invesco currently has a consensus price target of $18.7833, indicating a potential downside of 10.60%. Eagle Point Credit has a consensus price target of $8.6667, indicating a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Invesco.

Invesco has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 10.68% 8.60% 3.49% Eagle Point Credit 6.73% 13.49% 8.59%

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.8%. Invesco pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eagle Point Credit pays out 1,527.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and Eagle Point Credit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.07 billion 1.54 $774.80 million $0.93 22.59 Eagle Point Credit $31.03 million 16.79 $85.49 million $0.11 61.55

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invesco beats Eagle Point Credit on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

