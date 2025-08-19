ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.980-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.523. The company issued revenue guidance of $818.0 million-$843.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.1 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $90.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $35,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,244.38. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,237,774.40. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,286 shares of company stock worth $23,857,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,706,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,083.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

