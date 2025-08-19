Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.772. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Amer Sports also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.220 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 3,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

